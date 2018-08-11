తెలుగు
మణిరత్నం సీక్రెట్ బట్టబయలు.. నవాబు కథ ఇదే.. శింబు, అరవింద్ స్వామి పాత్రలు లీక్..

    చెలియా చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దారుణమైన ఫలితాన్ని రాబట్టడంతో దర్శకుడు మణిరత్నం పనైపోయిందనే మాటలు సినీ విమర్శకులు నుంచి గట్టిగానే వినిపించాయి. విమర్శకులు మాటలకు ధీటైన జవాబు ఇస్తూ చెక్క చివంతా వానమ్ (తెలుగులో నవాబు) చిత్రాన్ని పట్టాలెక్కించాడు. మద్రాస్ టాకీస్ బ్యానర్‌పై స్వయంగా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్ భాగస్వామిగా నిలిచింది.

    మణిరత్నం ఏదైనా సినిమా రూపొందిస్తున్నారంటే కథ, కథనాలు బయటకు పొక్కకుండా చాలా జాగ్రత్త పడుతుంటారు. చెక్క చివంతా వానమ్ చిత్రంలో కూడా అదే జాగ్రత్తను వహించారు. ఈ సినిమా కథ పారిశ్రామిక విప్లవం నేపథ్యంగా సాగుతుందట. నలుగురు సోదరుల మధ్య రిలేషన్స్ నేపథ్యంగా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అరవింద్ స్వామి, శింబు, అరుణ్ విజయ్, విజయ్ సేతుపతి సోదరులుగా నటిస్తున్నారు.

    చెక్క చివంతా వానమ్ చిత్రంలో శింబు ఇంజినీర్‌గా, అరవింద్ స్వామి రాజకీయ నాయకుడిగా, విజయ్ సేతుపతి పోలీస్ ఆఫీసర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారట. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రోస్ట్ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు చెన్నైలో శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. వీఎఫ్ఎక్స్, డబ్బింగ్, రీరికార్డింగ్ పనులు చురుకుగా సాగుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం

    బంధాలు, అనుబంధాలు లాంటి భావోద్వేగ కథలో జ్యోతిక, అదితిరావు, ఐశ్వర్య రాజేష్ కీలక పాత్రలను పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఇంకా ఈ చిత్రంలో ప్రకాశ్ రాజ్, జయసుధ, త్యాగరాజన్, మన్సూర్ ఆలీ ఖాన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలను పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంతోష్ శివన్ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్‌గా, సంగీత మాంత్రికుడు ఏఆర్ రహ్మాన్ సంగీతాన్ని అందిస్తున్నారు.

    మణిరత్నం సినిమా రిలీజ్ డేట్‌ను చిత్ర యూనిట్ ఫిక్స్ చేసింది. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా సెప్టెంబర్ 28న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ కన్ఫర్మ్ అయినందున్న త్వరలోనే టీజర్, ట్రైలర్‌ను విడుదల చేసేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలుపెట్టారు.

    Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam release date confirmed. In this movie, Simbu will be seen as an engineer, Arvind Swami and Vijay Sethupathi will play the roles of a politician and police officer respectively. Jyothika, Aditi Rao and Aishwarya Rajesh play the female leads in this venture.
