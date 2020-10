ఆ సినిమాతో 14 కోట్లు నష్టం.. ఆ తర్వాత ఉదయ్ కిరణ్ మూవీతో 16కోట్లు లాభం: ఎంఎస్ రాజు ఎమోషనల్

English summary

There is a lot of hard work behind the success of a film. Success is good for everyone. However, the producer was the only one who suffered more than the others when it came to damage. There are a lot of producers in the film industry who have lost money by investing in movies. There are also those who work harder and face losses and rise again. Producer MS Raju is one of them. He talks about his recent unforgettable memories of receiving many box office hits at one time with movies like Shatruvu, Devi, Manasanta Nuvve, Varsham, Okkadu