Happy Birthday Goutham: ఫ్యూచర్ హీరోతో మహేష్ బాబు స్పెషల్ మూమెంట్స్.. ఫొటోస్, వీడియోస్ వైరల్

View this post on Instagram

For those of u who r new to this game !! this was a ‘blink and you lose’ competition!! As u can see GG wasn’t able to hold his laughter or his eyes open♥️♥️♥️ such a baby 😘😘😘 #memorytherapy🥰 One for each day 💕😍😍#stayhomestaysafe @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni