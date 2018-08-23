English summary

Actor Vishal starrer AYOGYA had its shooting commenced this morning in Chennai. Raashi Khanna is playing the female lead role in the film. The film is directed by Venkat Mohan and is produced by Tagore Madhu for the banner of Light House Movie Makers. The shooting started with the ritual Pooja that was attended by cast and crew of this film along with famous personalities from Tamil industry including Producer GK Reddy, Producer Kalaipuli S Dhanu, Producer Ravi Prasad, KS Ravikumar, Kattrakatta Prasad, AR Murugadoss, Lingusamy, producer Krishna Reddy