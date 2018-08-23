తెలుగు
టెంపర్‌తో విశాల్, రాశీఖన్నా రొమాన్స్‌కు పేరు ఖారారు.. ఎన్టీఆర్ రేంజ్‌లో..

    అభిమన్యుడు చిత్ర విజయంతో మంచి జోష్ మీద ఉన్న హీరో విశాల్ మరో చిత్రానికి శ్రీకారం చుట్టారు. రాశీఖన్నాతో కలిసి నటిస్తున్న నూతన చిత్రం ఆయోగ్య చిత్రం ఘనంగా చెన్నైలో ప్రారంభించారు. ఎన్టీఆర్, కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ నటించిన టెంపర్ చిత్రానికి రీమేక్ ఆయోగ్య అని తెలిసిందే.

    ఈ చిత్రం ప్రారంభోత్సవ కార్యక్రమానికి నిర్మాత జీకే రెడ్డి, కలైపులి థాను, రవి ప్రసాద్, కేఎస్ రవికుమార్, కట్టరాకట్ట ప్రసాద్, ఏఆర్ మురుగదాస్, లింగుస్వామి, కృష్ణారెడ్డి తదితరులు హాజరయ్యారు.

    టెంపర్ తమిళ రీమేక్‌‌కు వెంకట్ మోహన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. గతంలో ఏఆర్ మురగదాస్‌కు సహాయకుడిగా వెంకట్ పనిచేశారు.

    Actor Vishal, Raasi Khanna starrer AYOGYA started

    తెలుగులో కాజల్ అగర్వాల్ పోషించిన పాత్రను తమిళంలో రాశీ ఖన్నా పోషిస్తుండగా, ఆర్ పార్తీబన్, కేఎస్ రవికుమార్, సాచు, వంశీ, తదితరులు ఈ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు.

    ఆయోగ్య చిత్రానికి సామ్ సీఎస్ సంగీతం, ఆర్ కార్తీక్ సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ, రాంలక్ష్మణ్ స్టంట్స్, బృంద, శోభి మాస్టర్లు కొరియోగ్రఫీ తదితరులు సాంకేతిక నిపుణులుగా పనిచేస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ కోసం ఈసీఆర్ ఛెన్నైలో భారీ సెట్టింగ్‌ను రూపొందించారు.

    English summary
    Actor Vishal starrer AYOGYA had its shooting commenced this morning in Chennai. Raashi Khanna is playing the female lead role in the film. The film is directed by Venkat Mohan and is produced by Tagore Madhu for the banner of Light House Movie Makers. The shooting started with the ritual Pooja that was attended by cast and crew of this film along with famous personalities from Tamil industry including Producer GK Reddy, Producer Kalaipuli S Dhanu, Producer Ravi Prasad, KS Ravikumar, Kattrakatta Prasad, AR Murugadoss, Lingusamy, producer Krishna Reddy
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 18:32 [IST]
