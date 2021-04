స్వగ్రామానికి కమెడియన్ వివేక్ అస్థికలు.. గ్రామస్తులు చేసిన పనికి షాకవ్వాల్సిందే !

English summary

Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away recently in Chennai due to cardiac arrest. After being cremated at the Virugambakkam crematorium his ashes were sent to his ancestral village Perungotoor near Madurai. According to reports, Vivek's relatives conducted a puja in Perungotoor and his ashes were then used to plant saplings. The family members planted saplings at the burial ground to pay tribute to him.