 »   » అదితిరావు జోరు.. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడితో..

After Sammohanam movie, Aditi Rao Hydari is concentrating on her Telugu film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this film is tipped to be a space adventure film, and has Varun Tej playing the lead role. Reports Suggest that, Aditi is said to be in talks for Mysskin's upcoming film. This untitled film will have Udhayanidhi Stalin playing the lead role.