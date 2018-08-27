తెలుగు
 అదితిరావు జోరు.. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడితో..

అదితిరావు జోరు.. ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడితో..


    సమ్మోహనం చిత్రం ఘన విజయం తర్వాత అందాల భామ అదితిరావు హైదరీ సినిమాల వేగం పెరిగింది. ప్రస్తుతం మణిరత్నం రూపొందిస్తున్న నవాబు చిత్రంలో జర్నలిస్టు పాత్రలో కనిపించనున్నారు. అయితే తమిళంలో విలక్షణ దర్శకుడిగా పేరు ఉన్న మిస్కన్‌ రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటించడానికి అదితి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం.

    మిస్కిన్ చిత్రంలో కరుణానిధి మనవడు ఉదయనిధి హీరోగా నటించనున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. వాస్తవానికి శంతను భాగ్యరాజ్‌తో సినిమాను రూపొందించాలని భావించారు. కానీ కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల ఉదయనిధి స్టాలిన్ పేరు తెరపైకి వచ్చింది.

    Aditi Rao Hydari in Mysskins upcoming film

    అలాగే దర్శకుడు రాం, సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్ పీసీ శ్రీరాం కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చే సినిమాలో కూడా నటించాలని ఆఫర్ వచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. అయితే ఈ సినిమాపై ఇంకా ఎలాంటి నిర్ణయం తీసుకోలేదని సినీ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి.

    ప్రస్తుతం మణిరత్నం మణిరత్నం నవాబు చిత్రంతోపాటు సంకల్స్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందే 9000 కేఎంపీహెచ్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. స్పేస్ అడ్వెంచర్ కథా నేపథ్యంగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో వరుణ్ తేజ్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    English summary
    After Sammohanam movie, Aditi Rao Hydari is concentrating on her Telugu film Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, this film is tipped to be a space adventure film, and has Varun Tej playing the lead role. Reports Suggest that, Aditi is said to be in talks for Mysskin's upcoming film. This untitled film will have Udhayanidhi Stalin playing the lead role.
    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 13:11 [IST]
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

