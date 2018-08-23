Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
ajith kumar ajith viswasam siruthai siva veeram nayanthara అజిత్ కుమార్ అజిత్ విశ్వాసం సిరుతాయి శివ వీరం నయనతార
English summary
The first look of Ajith's Viswasam released on Thursday at 3.40 am. The poster has Ajith Kumar in two different avatars, suggesting that he will be playing a dual role in the film. Starring Vivek, Nayanthara, and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles, Viswasam has music by D Imman. The film will release on Pongal next year.
Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 11:42 [IST]