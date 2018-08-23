తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » విశ్వాసం ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ రిలీజ్.. ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు షాకిచ్చిన అజిత్

విశ్వాసం ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ రిలీజ్.. ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు షాకిచ్చిన అజిత్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ అజిత్ కొత్త చిత్రం విశ్వాసం ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ రిలీజ్ అయింది. ఈ చిత్ర పోస్టర్‌ను గురువారం తెల్లవారు జామున 3.40 గంటలకు సినిమా యూనిట్ విడుదల చేసింది. ఈ చిత్రం ఫస్ట్‌లుక్ వినాయక చవితికి వస్తుందని అందరూ అనుకొంటుండగా తెల్లవారే సరికి అజిత్ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ రావడంతో ఫ్యాన్స్ థ్రిల్ అయ్యారు. ఈ పోస్టర్ రిలీజ్ కాగానే కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    పోస్టర్ వెల్లడించిన ప్రకారం అజిత్ విశ్వాసం చిత్రంలో రెండు విభిన్న రకాలైన అవతారాల్లో కనిపించనున్నట్టు స్పష్టమైంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో అజిత్ ద్విపాత్రాభినయం చేస్తున్నారు. గ్రామీణ నేపథ్యంగా రూపొందే ఈ చిత్రానికి సిరుథాయ్ శివ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. వీరం చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించిన శివ, అజిత్‌తో కలిసి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. గతంలో అజిత్, సిరుతాయి శివ కలిసి మూడు చిత్రాలకు పనిచేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Ajiths Viswasam first look released

    విశ్వాసం చిత్రంలో వివేక్, నయనతార, తంబి రామయ్య కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి డీ ఇమ్మన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం వచ్చే సంకాంత్రికి రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    అజిత్ కుమార్

    English summary
    The first look of Ajith's Viswasam released on Thursday at 3.40 am. The poster has Ajith Kumar in two different avatars, suggesting that he will be playing a dual role in the film. Starring Vivek, Nayanthara, and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles, Viswasam has music by D Imman. The film will release on Pongal next year.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue