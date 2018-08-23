English summary

The first look of Ajith's Viswasam released on Thursday at 3.40 am. The poster has Ajith Kumar in two different avatars, suggesting that he will be playing a dual role in the film. Starring Vivek, Nayanthara, and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles, Viswasam has music by D Imman. The film will release on Pongal next year.