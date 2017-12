 »   » అమలాపాల్‌ అరెస్ట్ తప్పదా? బెంజ్ తెచ్చిన ముప్పు.. బిగిస్తున్న ఉచ్చు..

English summary

Actress Amala Paul, a resident of Ernakulam, Kerala, was earlier accused of forging documents while registering her car in Puducherry to evade paying tax on it. Now, the actress is knocking on the Kerala High Court door to secure an anticipatory bail in the case. Similar charges have been filed against other actors like Fahadh Faasil and actor-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, who have also sought anticipatory bail.