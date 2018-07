 »   » నేనైతే రేప్ చేసేవాడిని.. డైరెక్టర్ వ్యాఖ్యలపై హీరో సీరియస్.. అలాంటి మాటలా సిగ్గు.. సిగ్గు!

English summary

The audio launch of director Ram's upcoming film Peranbu was recently held in Chennai, which was attended by many leading directors and actors of Tamil cinema. Director Mysskin was also among the directors who gave an emotional speech and crossed a line and made a distasteful rape joke, and is currently facing severe backlash for the same. Mysskin was all praise for the lead actor of the film Mammootty and went on to say, If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, would have raped him.