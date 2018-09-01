English summary

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, the chief of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), was admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai on Friday. Vijayakanth was admitted to the Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) International hospital in Chennai, reports said. The Tamil Nadu politician has been under treatment for quite some time for various illnesses.