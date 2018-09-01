తెలుగు
విజయ్‌కాంత్ ఆరోగ్యం విషమం.. ఐసీయూలో చికిత్స

Posted By:
    నటుడు రాజకీయ నాయకుడు విజయ్‌కాంత్ ఆరోగ్యం విషమించినట్టు వార్తలు వస్తున్నాయి. దేశియ మర్పోక్కు ద్రావిడ కజగం (డీఎండీకే) నేత గత కొద్దికాలంగా అనారోగ్యంతో బాధపడుతున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తాజాగా అనారోగ్యానికి గురికావడంతో శుక్రవారం విజయ్‌కాంత్‌ను ఐసీయూకు తరలించారు.

    చెన్నైలోని మద్రాస్ ఇనిస్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ ఆర్థోపెడిక్స్ అండ్ ట్రామాలజి (ఎంఐఓటీ) ఇంటర్నేషనల్ హాస్పిటల్‌లో చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారు.

    కెప్టెన్ విజయ్‌కాంత్ కొద్దికాలంగా పలు రకాల వ్యాధులతో బాధపడుతున్నారు. కొద్దినెలల క్రితం అమెరికాకు వెళ్లి చికిత్స చేయించుకొన్నారు.

    తమిళ మీడియా కథనం ప్రకారం.. శుక్రవారం రాత్రి 8 గంటల ప్రాంతంలో విజయ్‌కాంత్‌ను హాస్పిటల్ తరలించారు. ఐసీయూలో ఉంచి చికిత్సనందిస్తున్నారు.

    అయితే కుటుంబ సభ్యులు గానీ, పార్టీ వర్గాలు ఆయన ఆరోగ్యంపై పెదవి విప్పకపోవడం అనేక సందేహాలకు తావిస్తున్నది. అయితే ఆయన ఆరోగ్యంపై వచ్చే రూమర్లను ప్రజలు నమ్మవద్దు అంటూ పార్టీ వర్గాలు ఓ ప్రకటన చేశాయి. ఆగస్టు 25న తన జన్మదినాన్ని పార్టీ నేతలు, కుటుంబ సభ్యుల మధ్య జరుపుకొన్నారు.

    Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, the chief of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), was admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai on Friday. Vijayakanth was admitted to the Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) International hospital in Chennai, reports said. The Tamil Nadu politician has been under treatment for quite some time for various illnesses.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
