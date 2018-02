English summary

The sensational clip is gifted by the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the upcoming movie Oru Adaa. Turns out this clip is from a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the movie Oru Adaar Love. The song is already a big hit, it has clocked in 10 million views already! Hyderabad seminary issues fatwa against Malayalam song over Prophet reference