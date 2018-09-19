 »   » శింబుపై కేసు నమోదు.. రూ.20 కోట్లు ఇప్పించాలని డిమాండ్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Simbu was accused of non-compliance by produced by Michael Rayappan who funded Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran was a huge flop at the box office. The producer filed a complaint with the Nadigar Sangam asking Simbu to repay Rs 20 crore to compensate the losses. However, Simbu hasn't responded or paid the stipulated amount to Michael Rayappan.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 17:28 [IST]