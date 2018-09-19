 »   » శింబుపై కేసు నమోదు.. రూ.20 కోట్లు ఇప్పించాలని డిమాండ్

English summary

Simbu was accused of non-compliance by produced by Michael Rayappan who funded Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran was a huge flop at the box office. The producer filed a complaint with the Nadigar Sangam asking Simbu to repay Rs 20 crore to compensate the losses. However, Simbu hasn't responded or paid the stipulated amount to Michael Rayappan.