 »   » శింబుపై కేసు నమోదు.. రూ.20 కోట్లు ఇప్పించాలని డిమాండ్

    శింబు సహకరించకపోవడం వల్లే తాము తీవ్ర నష్టాలకు లోనయ్యామని నిర్మాత మైఖేల్ రాయప్పన్ ఆరోపణలు చేసిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ వ్యవహారంలో నిర్మాత మరింత ముందుకెళ్లి శింబుపై కేసు నమోదు చేశాడు. శింబుతో అధిక్ రవిచంద్రన్ రూపొందించిన అంబనవన్ అందగాదవన్ అసరదావన్ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దారుణమైన ఫలితాన్ని అందుకొన్నది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో తమకు నష్టాలు రావడానికి కారణమైన శింబు రూ.20 కోట్లు చెల్లించాలని నడిగర సంఘానికి ఫిర్యాదు చేశారు.

    అంబనవన్ అందగాదవన్ అసరదావన్ చిత్రం కోసం 60 రోజులు కాల్ షీట్స్ కేటాయించగా కేవలం 27 రోజులు మాత్రమే షూటింగ్‌కు వచ్చారు. దాని వల్ల మాకు తీవ్ర నష్టం జరిగింది అని ఫిర్యాదులో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    తమ ఫిర్యాదును సీరియస్‌గా తీసుకొని తమకు జరిగిన నష్టాన్ని ఇప్పించాలని, తమకు డబ్బులు ఇచ్చేంత వరకు శింబు మరే చిత్రంలో నటించకుండా ఆదేశించాలని నడిగర్ సంఘాన్ని వేడుకొన్నారు.

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు మణిరత్నం దర్శకత్వంలో ప్రస్తుతం శింబు నటించిన నవాబు చిత్రం విడుదలకు సిద్ధమైంది. ఈ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ చివరి వారంలో రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. అలాగే అత్తారింటికి దారేది రీమేక్‌లో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సుందర్ సీ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రస్తుతం జార్జియాలో షూటింగ్ జరుపుకొంటున్నది.

    Simbu was accused of non-compliance by produced by Michael Rayappan who funded Anbanavan Adangadhavan Asaradhavan. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran was a huge flop at the box office. The producer filed a complaint with the Nadigar Sangam asking Simbu to repay Rs 20 crore to compensate the losses. However, Simbu hasn't responded or paid the stipulated amount to Michael Rayappan.
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 17:28 [IST]
