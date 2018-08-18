తెలుగు
మరోసారి సిల్క్ స్మిత బయోపిక్.. పా రంజిత్ దర్శకత్వంలో ..

    అలనాటి తార సిల్క్ స్మిత జీవితం మరోసారి తెరపైకి ఎక్కనున్నది. ఇప్పటికే స్మిత జీవిత చరిత్రతో హిందిలో ది దర్టీ పిక్చర్‌ పేరుతో తెరకెక్కిన చిత్రం సంచలన విజయాన్ని సాధించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తమిళంలో మరోసారి ఆమె జీవితాన్ని వెబ్ సిరీస్‌గా రూపొందించేందుకు ప్రయత్నాలు జరుగుతున్నాయి. గతంలో సిత్మగా విద్యాబాలన్ నటించి జాతీయ అవార్డును సొంతం చేసుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అంతే కాదు మలయాళంలోనూ సిల్క్‌స్మిత బయోపిక్‌తో చిత్రం తెరకెక్కింది. ఇదిలాఉండగా ఆమె జీవిత చరిత్ర తాజాగా మరోసారి ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానుంది.

    వెబ్ సిరీస్‌గా రూపొందుతున్న బయోపిక్‌లో సిల్క్‌స్మిత జీవితం గురించి బయట ప్రపంచానికి తెలియని ఎన్నో విషయాలను చూపించనున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ వెబ్ సిరీస్‌కు కబాలి, కాలా లాంటి చిత్రాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన పా.రంజిత్‌ సిల్క్‌స్మిత బయోపిక్‌ను తెరకెక్కించనున్నారు.

    పా రంజిత్ స్వీయ చిత్ర నిర్మాణ సంస్థలో సిల్క్‌ జీవిత చరిత్రను వెబ్‌ సిరీస్‌గా రూపొందించనున్నారు. ఇందులో సిల్క్‌స్మిత కెరీర్ ప్రారంభం నుంచి తుదిశ్వాస వరకు చోటుచేసుకొన్న సంఘటనలను తెరకెక్కించనున్నారు. ఈ బయోపిక్‌కు సంబంధించిన ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ కార్యక్రమాలు శరవేగంగా జరుగుతున్నాయట. స్మిత వెబ్ బయోపిక్‌కు సంబంధించిన వివరాలను త్వరలోనే అధికారికంగ వెల్లడించనున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    Director Pa Ranjith set to produce a web series on the actress Silk Smitha. This is to be a Web series. 2011's smitha boipic Dirty picture goes sensational at national level. Now, in other angle Smitha life will be shown on small screen.
    Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
