 »   » మరోసారి సిల్క్ స్మిత బయోపిక్.. పా రంజిత్ దర్శకత్వంలో ..

English summary
Director Pa Ranjith set to produce a web series on the actress Silk Smitha. This is to be a Web series. 2011's smitha boipic Dirty picture goes sensational at national level. Now, in other angle Smitha life will be shown on small screen.
Story first published: Saturday, August 18, 2018, 10:46 [IST]