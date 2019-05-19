వృద్ధురాలికి ఇల్లు కట్టించి మాట నిలబెట్టుకున్న రాఘవ లారెన్స్

సేవా కార్యక్రమాల్లో ముందుండే ప్రముఖ నటుడు, డాన్స్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్, దర్శకుడు రాఘవ లారెన్స్ ఆ మధ్య కేరళ తుఫాను బాధితులకు రూ. కోటి విరాళం ప్రకటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. తన సొంత రాష్ట్రమైన తమిళనాడులో గజ తుఫాన్ కారణంగా తీవ్ర నష్టం ఏర్పడిన నేపథ్యంలో లారెన్స్ తనవంతు సహాయం చేయడానికి ముందుకొచ్చారు.
గజ తుపాన్ కారణంగా ఇళ్లు కోల్పోయిన 50 మందికి సొంత ఇళ్లు కట్టించబోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. అభిమానుల ద్వారా ఓ వృద్ధురాలు ఇల్లు కోల్పోయిన విషయం తెలుసుకున్న లారెన్స్ వెంటనే స్పదించారు. మొదటి ఇళ్లు ఆవిడకే కట్టించబోతున్నట్లు ప్రకటించారు. ఇచ్చిన మాట ప్రకారం లారెన్స్ ఇల్లు కట్టించారు.
ఇంటి నిర్మాణం పూర్తి కావడంతో లారెన్స్ సమక్షంలో గృహ ప్రవేశం జరిగింది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటోలను ట్విట్టర్ ద్వారా షేర్ చేశారు. నిర్మాణం త్వరగా పూర్తయిందుకు సంతోషంగా ఉంది, ఈ వృద్ధురాలి విషయం తన దృష్టికి తీసుకొచ్చిన అభిమానులకు థాంక్స్. ఇలాంటి వారికి సేవ చేయడం మన బాధ్యత అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Happy to share this pic with you all. Many people requested me to help this amma since Gaja cyclone. I’m very happy that the construction is completed. My heartfull Thanks to the boys for bringing this to my knowledge.
వృద్ధురాలి ఇంటి విషయం తన దృష్టికి తీసుకొచ్చిన బాయ్స్కే... ఇంటి నిర్మాణ పనులు అప్పగించారు. వృద్ధురాలికి ఎవరూ లేక పోవడంతో ఇంటి నిర్మాణం పూర్తయ్యే వరకు ఆమెకు వేరొకచోట నివాసం ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. లారెన్స్ సమకూర్చిన నిధులతో ఎంతో అందంగా నిర్మాణం పూర్తి చేయించారు.
కొన్ని రోజులుగా 'లక్ష్మీ బాంబ్' షూటింగులో భాగంగా ముంబైలో ఉన్న లారెన్స్... కొన్ని వివాదాల కారణంగా ఆ సినిమా నుంచి తప్పుకుని ఆదివారం తమిళనాడు చేరుకున్నాడు. వృద్ధురాలి వద్దకు చేరుకుని నూతన గృహ ప్రవేశ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నారు.
