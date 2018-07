 »   » శ్రీరెడ్డిని చూస్తే జాలేస్తున్నది.. అవి పెట్టుకోవడానికి పిచ్చివాడినా.. ఆఫర్ ఇస్తా రా.. లారెన్స్

English summary

Lawrence Raghava reacted on Sri Reddy allegations. He claimed that Sri Reddy was lying and is making baseless accusations. He said that he feels pity for her state and is willing to offer her a chance in his film - "We will do one thing I will keep a press meet. In front of the people, I will give you a character and scene to perform her talent and give you some dance steps to dance. He added, "As a director, if I really feel you have talent, I will sign a good character for you in my next movie and give an advance. if you feel bad to act in front of everyone then contact my manager, bring your lawyer, and well wisher with you and show your acting skills to me, and I will help you.