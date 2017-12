English summary

Putting an end to all speculation, Superstar Rajinikanth announced his entry into electoral politics on Sunday (December 31), ending 2017 on quite a high for many. The actor said that he will float his own party and contest from all the 234 seats in the next state assembly elections, insisting that the government needs to be changed. In this occassion,Here are some of the fun reactions doing the rounds in social media.