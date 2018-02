 »   » ఈ ‘రోషగాడు’ చిరంజీవి కాదు... ‘బిచ్చగాడు’!

English summary

Actor-composer Vijay Antony will don khaki for the first time in his upcoming action drama Roshagadu, which was officially announced on Thursday with a poster. The movie will be helmed by Ganesha, who made his directorial debut with the Srikanth-starrer Nambiar, which sank without a trace at the box office when it released in 2016. Ganesha is an erstwhile associate of directors SS Rajamouli and Vikraman.