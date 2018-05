 »   » సింగర్ ఎస్ఎస్ మానసి వివాహం, హాజరైన హీరోయిన్ తమన్నా

English summary

Dubbing Artist and popular singer MM Manasi has tied the knot with Dr Abhinesh in Chennai and the wedding was attended by very close friends, relatives and the families of the groom & bride. Tamannah Bhatia also attended the wedding of Manasi and Abhinesh, She shared few pics of newly married couple on her Instagram. Tamannah captioned it, “Wishing my darling manasimm and Dr. Abhinesh a very happy married life So happy for you both”