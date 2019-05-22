తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    ఆశ్చర్యం... సూర్యను ప్రశ్నించి క్రికెటర్ సురేష్ రైనా, అదిరిపోయే రిప్లై!

    By
    |

    సౌత్ స్టార్ సూర్య త్వరలో NGK (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ) సినిమా ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం మే 31న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదలకు సిద్ధమవుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో సూర్య అభిమానులతో ట్విట్టర్ చాట్ చేశారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ప్రముఖ క్రికెటర్ సురేష్ రైనా లైన్లోకి రావడం, సూర్యను ప్రశ్నించడం చర్చనీయాంశం అయింది.

    ఇండియన్ ప్రీమియర్ లీగ్(ఐపీఎల్)లో రైనా చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ జట్టుకు ప్రాతినధ్యం వహిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. ఈ సందర్భంగా సూర్యకు రైనా ఆసక్తికర ప్రశ్న సంధించారు. 'చెన్నై సూపర్‌ కింగ్స్‌ జట్టులో మీకు ఏ ఆటగాడు అంటే ఇష్టం? ఎందుకు?' అని ప్రశ్నించారు.

    ఆశ్చర్యపోయిన సూర్య

    ఆశ్చర్యపోయిన సూర్య

    సురేష్ రైనా తన ట్విట్టర్ చాటింగ్ లైన్లోకి రావడంతో సూర్య ఆశ్చర్యపోయారు. మీకు నాతో మాట్లాడటానికి సమయం దొరికిందంటే నమ్మలేక పోతున్నట్లు చెప్పుకొచ్చారు. తనకు చెన్నై సూపర్ కింగ్స్ జట్టులో ధోనీ అంటే ఇష్టమని, ఈ జట్టులో నేను కలిసిన తొలి ఆటగాడు కూడా ఆయనే... ఆ తర్వాత మిమ్మల్ని(రైనా) కలిశాను. ఆ సమయంలో మీరే వచ్చి నన్ను పలకరించడం ఇప్పటికీ గుర్తుంది. మీతో కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటో నా వద్ద ఇప్పటికీ ఉందని సూర్య తెలిపారు.

    NGK (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ)

    NGK (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ)

    NGK (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ) సినిమా గురించి వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే.... ఈ చిత్రానికి శ్రీరాఘవ(సెల్వ రాఘవన్) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. సాయి పల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. డ్రీమ్‌ వారియర్‌ పిక్చర్స్‌, రిలయెన్స్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ పతాకాలపై భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించారు.

    సినిమాపై భారీ హైప్

    సినిమాపై భారీ హైప్

    ఇటీవల విడుదలైన NGK టీజర్, ట్రైలర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేశాయి. సూర్య కెరీర్లో ది బెస్ట్ పొలిటికల్ డ్రామాగా ఈ చిత్రం ఉండబోతోందని తెలుస్తోంది. సూపర్య తన కెరీర్లో ఇప్పటి వరకు చేసిన సినిమాలకు భిన్నంగా NGK (నంద గోపాల కృష్ణ) అలరించబోతోంది.

    సాయి పల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ పాత్రలు కూడా ఆసక్తికరంగా

    సాయి పల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ పాత్రలు కూడా ఆసక్తికరంగా

    సాయి పల్లవి, రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ పాత్రలు కూడా ఆసక్తికరంగా మలిచినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: యువన్‌ శంకర్‌రాజా, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: శివకుమార్‌ విజయన్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: ప్రవీణ్‌ కె.ఎల్‌., ఆర్ట్‌: ఆర్‌.కె.విజయ్‌ మురుగన్‌, నిర్మాతలు: ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.ప్రకాష్‌బాబు, ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.ప్రభు, దర్శకత్వం: శ్రీరాఘవ.

    English summary
    Tamil actor Suriya hosted a Q&A session with #AskSuriya- on Twitter to interact with his fans. Cricketer Suresh Raina asked "Which player is from chennai super kings is yours favourite and why ??" Raina asked. “ Definitely, I don’t want to be partial, but I need to name, I think you will accept it too. Mr. Mahi, MS Dhoni because I met him first in the team and after that, I had the option to meet you in Chennai,” Suriya replied back.
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue