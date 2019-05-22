ఆశ్చర్యం... సూర్యను ప్రశ్నించి క్రికెటర్ సురేష్ రైనా, అదిరిపోయే రిప్లై!

English summary

Tamil actor Suriya hosted a Q&A session with #AskSuriya- on Twitter to interact with his fans. Cricketer Suresh Raina asked "Which player is from chennai super kings is yours favourite and why ??" Raina asked. “ Definitely, I don’t want to be partial, but I need to name, I think you will accept it too. Mr. Mahi, MS Dhoni because I met him first in the team and after that, I had the option to meet you in Chennai,” Suriya replied back.