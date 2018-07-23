తెలుగు
సూర్య 36 ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్‌గా టైటిల్.. NGK అంటే ఏమిటో తెలుసా?

    'గజిని', 'సింగం' సిరీస్‌ చిత్రాలతో తనకంటూ ఓ ప్రత్యేకమైన ఇమేజ్‌ని సంపాదించుకున్న హీరో సూర్య 36వ చిత్రంగా రూపొందుతున్న 'NGK' (నంద గోపాలకృష్ణ)తో మరోసారి ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్నారు. '7జి బృందావన కాలనీ', 'ఆడవారి మాటలకు అర్థాలే వేరులే' వంటి సూపర్‌హిట్‌ చిత్రాలకు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన శ్రీరాఘవ దర్శకత్వంలో, రీసెంట్‌గా 'ఖాకి' వంటి సూపర్‌హిట్‌ చిత్రాన్ని అందించిన ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.ప్రకాష్‌బాబు, ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.ప్రభు డ్రీమ్‌ వారియర్‌ పిక్చర్స్‌, రిలయన్స్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ పతాకాలపై 'NGK' (నంద గోపాలకృష్ణ) చిత్రాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    ఈ చిత్రం సెకండ్‌ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌ను హీరో సూర్య పుట్టినరోజు(జూలై 23) సందర్భంగా విడుదల చేశారు. సూర్య సరసన సాయి పల్లవి, రకుల్‌ప్రీత్‌ నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దీపావళి కానుకగా ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా విడుదల చేయనున్నట్టు నిర్మాతలు తెలిపారు.

    Suriya 36s NGK (Nandha Gopala Krishna) getting ready for Deepavali

    సూర్య, సాయిపల్లవి, రకుల్‌ ప్రీత్‌ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం: యువన్‌ శంకర్‌ రాజా, సినిమాటోగ్రఫీ: శివకుమార్‌ విజయన్‌, ఎడిటింగ్‌: జి.కె.ప్రసన్న, ఆర్ట్‌: ఆర్‌.కె.విజయ్‌ మురుగన్‌, ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ ప్రొడ్యూసర్: ఆరవేంద్రాజ్ భాస్కరన్, నిర్మాతలు: ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.ప్రకాష్‌బాబు, ఎస్‌.ఆర్‌.ప్రభు, దర్శకత్వం: శ్రీరాఘవ

    English summary
    Suriya who has a very special image among audience with his films 'Gajini', 'Singam Series' is coming with Director Sree Raghava who is known for his films like '7/G Brundava Colony', 'Adavari Matalaki Ardhale Verule' for his 36th film tilted 'NGK'. SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu who recently delivered a superhit with 'Khakee' is bankrolling this project under 'Dream Warrior Pictures' and 'Relience Entertainements' banners. On the occassion of Suriya's birthday (July 23) makers have announced full form of title NGK as Nandha Gopala Krishna with an impressive 'Second Look' poster of fiery looking Suriya. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet will be seen as female leads opposite Suriya in this film. Makers have announced that they will be releasing this most awaited film for Diwali this year. Along with Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet will be seen as female leads. Music : Yuvan Shankar Raja, Cinematography : Sivakumar Vijayan, Editing : GK Prasanna, Art : RK Vijay Murugan, Executive Producer: Aravendraj Baskaran, Producers : SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu, Directed by : Sree Raghava
