English summary

Monal Gajjar is an Indian actress and has worked in Gujarati, Telugu, Hindi, and Marathi films. She started her career with a 9 to 5 job at ING Vysya Bank in Ahmedabad, after completing her graduation. Later, her Yoga teacher advised her to participate in ‘Mirchi Queen Bee,’ a beauty pageant contest organised by Radio Mirchi in 2011.