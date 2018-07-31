తెలుగు
 »   » బిగ్‌బాస్‌లోకి తొలి లింగమార్పిడి నటి.. అదరగొట్టిన వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ!

బిగ్‌బాస్‌లోకి తొలి లింగమార్పిడి నటి.. అదరగొట్టిన వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ!

Posted By:
    మలయాళ బిగ్‌బాస్ షోలో అనూహ్య పరిణామాలు చోటుచేసుకొన్నాయి. ఇంట్లో బలమైన సెలబ్రిటీగా అందాల తార శ్వేత మీనన్ భావించారు. టైటిల్ గెలుచుకోవడం గ్యారంటీ అనుకొన్న శ్వేత అత్యంత డ్రామా మధ్య ఎలిమినేట్ కావడం ప్రేక్షకులకు షాక్ ఇచ్చింది. అంతేకాకుండా గతవారం డబుల్ నామినేషన్ జరగడం మలయాళ ప్రేక్షకులకు మరో షాక్ తగిలింది. మలయాళ బిగ్‌బాస్‌కు మోహన్‌లాల్ హోస్ట్‌గా వ్యవహరిస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    శ్వేతా మీనన్ అవుట్

    శ్వేతా మీనన్ అవుట్

    మలయాళ బిగ్‌బాస్‌లో గతవారం మిగితా సభ్యులతోపాటు శ్వేత మీనన్, రజనీ నామినేట్ అయ్యారు. డబుల్ ఎలిమినేషన్ ఉంటుందని అంతా భావించారు. సడెన్‌గా ఎలిమినేషన్‌లో శ్వేతా మీనన్ పేరును మోహన్ లాల్ చెప్పడంతో ప్రేక్షకులు కంగుతిన్నారు. కేవలం ప్రేక్షకులే కాదు ఇంట్లో సభ్యులకు కూడా చెమటలు పట్టాయి.

    వివాదంగా శ్వేత ఎలిమినేషన్

    వివాదంగా శ్వేత ఎలిమినేషన్

    బిగ్‌బాస్ నుంచి శ్వేతామీనన్ బయటకు వెళ్లడంపై అందరూ షాక్‌లో ఉంటే.. ఇంటి సభ్యుడైన సురేష్ ఆనందంలో మునిగిపోవడం వివాదాస్పదమైంది. శ్వేతా, రజని ఎలిమినేట్ కావడాన్ని సురేష్ అనే సెలబ్రిటీ పండుగ చేసుకోవడంతో నెటిజన్లు దుమ్మెత్తిపోస్తున్నారు.

    మొండికేసిన శ్వేత మీనన్

    మొండికేసిన శ్వేత మీనన్

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా, నాపై అబద్దాల కోరు అనే అరోపణ చేశారు. అది నిరూపణ అయ్యేంత వరకు బయటకు పోను అని శ్వేతా మీనన్ మొండికేసింది. అలా ప్రచారం చేయడం వల్లనే ప్రేక్షకులు నాకు వ్యతిరేకంగా ఓట్లు వేశారు అని ఆమె వాదించింది. అయితే మోహన్‌లాల్ సర్ధిచెప్పడంతో వారి ఎలిమినేషన్ సుఖాంతమైంది.

    అంజలీ అమీర్ వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ

    అంజలీ అమీర్ వైల్డ్ కార్డ్ ఎంట్రీ

    శ్వేతా మీనన్ ఎలిమినేషన్‌ షాక్‌లో నుంచి బయటకు రాకముందే బిగ్‌బాస్ ప్రేక్షకులకు మరో షాక్ ఇచ్చాడు. లింగమార్పిడితో అమ్మాయిగా మారిన (ట్రాన్స్‌జెండర్) నటి అంజలీ అమీర్ బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటిలోకి అడుగుపెట్టింది. వైల్డ్ కార్డు ఎంట్రీ ద్వారా ప్రవేశించడంతో ఇంటి సభ్యులు, ప్రేక్షకులు ఓ రకమైన షాక్ తిన్నారు.

    తొలి ట్రాన్సెజెండర్ యాక్టర్‌గా

    తొలి ట్రాన్సెజెండర్ యాక్టర్‌గా

    ట్రాన్స్ జెండర్ యాక్టర్ అంజలీ అమీర్ తమిళ చిత్రం ద్వారా చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలోకి అడుగుపెట్టింది. మమ్ముట్టి నటించిన మెరంబు చిత్రంలో హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. శ్వేతా మీనన్ లేని లోటును తీర్చడానికి అంజలి అమీర్‌ను రంగంలోకి దించినట్టు ప్రచారం జరుగుతున్నది.

    English summary
    Dramatic situations taken in Malayalam Bigg Boss show, Nobody expected Shwetha Menon, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam, to get evicted so soon.And Anjali Ameer, the first transgender actress, who made her debut as a lead heroine with a Tamil film Meranbu opposite Mamootty, has now entered the show as the new wild card.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2018
