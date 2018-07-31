Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
bigg boss malayalam bigg boss malayalam shwetha menon transgender actress anjali ameer mohan lal mamootty బిగ్బాస్ మలయాళం మలయాళ బిగ్బాస్ శ్వేత మీనన్ ట్రాన్స్జెండర్ నటి అంజలి అమీర్ మో
English summary
Dramatic situations taken in Malayalam Bigg Boss show, Nobody expected Shwetha Menon, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam, to get evicted so soon.And Anjali Ameer, the first transgender actress, who made her debut as a lead heroine with a Tamil film Meranbu opposite Mamootty, has now entered the show as the new wild card.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 12:50 [IST]