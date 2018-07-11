Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
bigg boss2 bigg boss 2 telugu nani tejaswi madivada samrat reddy ganesh babu gogineni తేజస్వి మదివాడ సమ్రాట్ రెడ్డి బిగ్ బాస్ 2 బిగ్ బాస్ 2 తెలుగు నాని
English summary
Bigg Boss 2 Telugu Day 29 highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. Samart Reddy become first captain for bigg boss2 season. Now Samrat Reddy, Tejaswi romance become hot topic in the show. Namination program went interestingly on Monday's episode.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 15:10 [IST]