ఏంది బే.. మొత్తం చెప్పవా.. బయటకు రా కొడుతా.. గణేష్‌పై గోగినేని ఫైర్!

    ఎమోషనల్ కంటెంట్‌తో తమాషా సంఘటనలతో బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు రియాలిటీ సో కొనసాగుతున్నది. ఈ వారం నామినేసన్ ప్రక్రియలో భాగంగా టెలిఫోన్ ద్వారా నామినేషన్ ప్రక్రియను చేపట్టారు. ఇందులో గణేష్‌ను నామినేట్ చేస్తూ నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే. అయితే నామినేషన్ నుంచి తప్పించుకోవాలంటే బాబు గోగినేని రెండు కొత్తీ మీర కట్టలు తినాల్సి ఉంటుంది. ఆ విషయాన్ని బాబుకు చెప్పగా అందుకు సిద్ధమయ్యారు. కానీ వారి మధ్య ఓ తమాషా సంఘటన జరిగింది.

    గణేష్ కోసం కొత్తిమీర తింటా

    గణేష్ కోసం కొత్తిమీర తింటా

    వాస్తవంగా బాబు గోగినేనికి కొత్తి మీర అంటే పడదు. ఇంట్లో భోజనంలో కొత్తి మీర వస్తే అన్నం తినను. అలాంటిది పచ్చి కొత్తి మీర తినాలంటే కష్టమే. గణేష్ కోసం ఎలాగైనా తింటాను అని బాబు గోగినేని చెప్పాడు.

    ఆకులు తింటే చాలు.. కాడలు వద్దు

    ఆకులు తింటే చాలు.. కాడలు వద్దు

    స్టోర్ రూమ్‌లో సిద్ధంగా ఉన్న కొత్తి మీరను తెచ్చుకొని కాడలతో సహా తింటున్నారు. కొంత సేపు తర్వాత కొత్తి మీర ఆకులు తింటే చాలు. కాడలు తినే అవసరం లేదు అని గణేష్ చెప్పగా బాబు గోగినేని చిరాకు పడ్డారు.

    ఎంది బే ముందుగా చెప్పవా

    ఎంది బే ముందుగా చెప్పవా

    తనతో కొత్తి మీర కాడలను తినిపించిన గణేష్‌పై కొంత అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఏంది బే ముందు మొత్తం చెప్పవా.. బయటకు రా నిన్ను కొడుతా అన్నాడు. మధ్య మధ్యలో హింట్స్ ఇస్తున్నావనే రీతిలో బాబు ఫైర్ అయ్యాడు. బాబు మాటలకు పక్కనే ఉన్న అమిత్.. మరోసారి భూతులు మాట్లాడితే మీ నోట వినాలని ఉంది అని అనడం గమనార్హం.

    ఇంటి పెద్దగా బాబు గోగినేని

    ఇంటి పెద్దగా బాబు గోగినేని

    సాధారణంగా బాబు గోగినేని చాలా కంట్రోల్‌గా మాట్లాడుతాడు అనే పేరు ఆయనకు ఉంది. బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో అందరూ ఆయనను గౌరవిస్తారు. ఆయన సూచనలు, సలహాలు పాటిస్తారు. ఇంటికి పెద్దల ఆయన వ్యవహరించేందుకు ప్రయత్నిస్తుంటారు. అలాగే ఏదైనా క్లిష్టమైన సమస్య తలెత్తినప్పుడు జడ్జిగా తీర్పు నివ్వడం చూశాం.

    బాబు గోగినేనిపై మరింత గౌరవం

    బాబు గోగినేనిపై మరింత గౌరవం

    తాజాగా గణేష్ కోసం తనకు ఇష్టం లేని కొత్తి మీర తినడం అందర్ని ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. ఇంటి సభ్యులు కూడా సూపర్ అంటూ బాబు గోగినేనిని అభినందించారు. దీంతో ఇంటి సభ్యుల్లో బాబు గోగినేనిపై కొంతమందికి ఉన్న అసంతృప్తి తగ్గి మరింత గౌరవం పెరిగినట్టు కనిపించింది.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss 2 Telugu Day 29 highlights. Natural star Nani kicks off Season 2 with 16 interesting housemates, all set to begin their journey in the Bigg Boss house for the next 106 days. Samart Reddy become first captain for bigg boss2 season. Now Samrat Reddy, Tejaswi romance become hot topic in the show. Namination program went interestingly on Monday's episode.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 11, 2018, 15:10 [IST]
