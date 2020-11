అఖిల్ పులి కాదు.. ఆటలో కరివేపాకు.. అభిజిత్ ఊరమాస్.. #BiggBossTelugu4 ట్రోల్స్ ట్రెండింగ్

#BiggBossTelugu4 Today episod akhil and sohel completely lost his behaviour and totally exposed Worst candidates never ever in BiggBoss history 👎👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/JDZl8sJq42

English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu 11th week nominations: Mehaboob Dilse has eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu House in 10th week. Apart from that, Nominations for Elimination of 11 week has finished in the bigg Boss House. As per report, Abijeet, Lasya, Ariana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Harika, Monal Gajjar in the list. Before discussion, Hot discussion went between