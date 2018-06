 »   » బాగ్ బాస్ 2: ఇంట్లోకి ఎంటరైన కొత్త బ్యూటీ... ఆమె అందానికి అందరూ ఫిదా!

English summary

After Sanjana Elimination new contestant Nandini Rai entered in to the House in Bigg BossTelugu 2. Just when fans thought the contestants’ count had reduced by one, model turned actress Nandini Rai entered the show. She explained that she was supposed to make an entry on day 1, but it was postponed due to an injury. We think entering a week later provides her with a leverage over everyone else. We hope she would use it to its full potential. Though, she is yet to enter the main house after Bigg Boss’instructionss. This week on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is going to be awesome with contestants unaware about the new entrant.