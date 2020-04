నగ్న దేవత అంటూ బిగ్ బాస్ బ్యూటీ బోల్డ్ ఫోజులు.. పోలీస్ కేసు నమోదు!

View this post on Instagram

“We are slowed down sound and light waves, a walking bundle of frequencies tuned into the cosmos. We are souls dressed up in sacred biochemical garments and our bodies are the instruments through which our souls play their music.” Albert Einstein OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! The Shakti of Shiva! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm...the vibration of creation!!!!! The power behind the great Sun!!!!