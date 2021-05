యాంకర్ అనసూయ ఇంటిని ఎప్పుడైనా చూశారా.. వీడియోలో అలా దొరికేసింది!

English summary

Telugu anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj’s upcoming film ‘Thank You Brother’ is all set to have a digital release. It was first meant to release in theatres on April 30 and to premiere on OTT in late May. But due to the situation changing shutdown of theatres in Telangana, the moviemakers have decided to release it directly on Aha on May 7. Actress in now busy with her promotions for the movie, recently a youtuber in his instagram revealed anasuya's house.