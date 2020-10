బిగ్ బాస్ సీక్రెట్ ప్లాన్ రివీల్: కుట్ర అప్పుడే జరిగిందా.. ఆ ప్రాసెసే దివి కొంప ముంచింది.!

English summary

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Elimination: Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is currently in the seventh week. Noel. Monal, Abhijeet, Ariyana, Divi, and Avinash are in the nominations this week. Everyone was in the opinion that Monal or Ariyana would come out of the house. But, much to the shock, it is Divi who will be evicted from the show. The episode telecast will take place on Sunday.