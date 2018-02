 »   » రాంగోపాల్ వర్మకు దిమ్మ తిరిగే షాక్.. జీఎస్టీకి ఝలక్!

English summary

Ram Gopal Varma's God, Sex and Truth removed from youtube channel on complaint of Writer Jayakumar. As per Jayakumar, Youtube has taken down RGV's GST based on my copyright claims. I filed my claim on 26th Jan and Youtube has responded saying that the video is removed. The video is now replaced with a message which reads: "RGV's God, Sex and Truth tr..." This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by P Jaya Kumar."