హీరో రాజశేఖర్‌, జగన్, బాలయ్యపై అదిరేలా కామెడీ.. పడిపడి నవ్విన నాగబాబు, శ్రీముఖి, సుమ

English summary

Mega brother Nagababu's Bomma Adhirindi show is coming with new format. Sreemukhi and Suma joins in the Nagababu's Bomma Adhirindi. This show prome went with hillarious comedy puches between Suma and Sreemukhi. in this show, some satires and comedy skits performs on YS Jagan, Rajasekhar, and Balakrishna.