English summary

Nagarjuana Akkineni about Akhil Sarthak, Syed Sohel Ryan request in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Bigg Boss Telugu 4s 98th day update: Monal Gajjar out from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in 14th week of show. Before that, Monal Gajjar given clarity on Marriage to Bogg Boss Telugu 4 host Nagarjuna Akkineni. Akhil Sarthak serious over Monal Gajjar and Syed Sohel Ryan over Flirting