 బిగ్‌బాస్‌గా మారిపోయిన కౌశల్... గీతా మాధురిపై దారుణమైన ట్రోల్స్!

బిగ్‌బాస్‌గా మారిపోయిన కౌశల్... గీతా మాధురిపై దారుణమైన ట్రోల్స్!

    బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 2షోలో 'నీవెవరో' చిత్ర బృందం గురువారం రాత్రి ప్రసారం అయ్యే షోలో సందడి చేయబోతోంది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన ప్రోమో ఒకటి బిగ్ బాస్ టీమ్ విడుదల చేసింది. 'నీవెవరో' టీమ్ బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంట్లో రేడియో షో నిర్వహించారు. ఇంటి సభ్యులతో పలు ఆసక్తికర టాస్కులు చేయించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. 'నీవెవరో' చిత్రం శుక్రవారం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    బిగ్ బాస్‌గా మారిపోయిన కౌశల్

    ‘నీవెవరో' టీం కౌశల్‌ను బిగ్‌బాస్‌గా మారమని కోరడంతో..... కౌశల్ బిగ్‌బాస్‌లా యాక్ట్ చేశాడు. బిగ్ బాస్‌ ప్రేమలో పడేసే పని గీతా మాధురికి అప్పగించారు. అయితే గీతా మాధురి ఎంత గోకినా అతడు ప్రేమలో పడలేదని ప్రోమో చూస్తే స్పష్టమవుతోంది.

    ఇతర ఇంటి సభ్యులతో

    గీత మాధురిపై ట్రోల్స్

    కాగా.. సోషల్ మీడియాలో గీతా మాధురిపై విపరీతమైన ట్రోల్స్ ప్రారంభం అయ్యాయి. సామ్రాట్, తనీష్, రోల్ రైడా, అమిత్‌లతో మాట్లాడుతుంటే తన భర్త నందుతో మాట్లాడుతున్నట్టే ఉంటుంది అంటూ ఇటీవల ఆమె చేసిన కామెంట్స్‌ మీద నెటిజన్లు విమర్శలు సంధిస్తున్నారు. సీక్రెట్ టాస్కులో భాగంగా గీతా మాధురికి సామ్రాట్ ముద్దు పెట్టిన తర్వాత ఇది మరింత ఎక్కువైంది.

    దారుణమైన కామెంట్స్

    ‘అమ్మా గీతా.. నీకు దండం పెడతాం.. పెళ్లైన దానివి ఒక అమ్మాయిలో ఒక అక్కని, తల్లిని చూసుకో.. ఒక అబ్బాయిలో ఒక తండ్రిని, అన్నని చూసుకో.. అంతేకాని ఇలా సామ్రాట్, తనీష్, రోల్ రైడాలలో నీ భర్తని చూసుకుంటున్న అని మాత్రం అనమాకు అమ్మ!! ఆ దిక్కుమాలిన సాంప్రదాయం మనకి లేదమ్మా'.. అంటూ గీత మాధురికి సూచిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Neevevaro Team In Bigg Boss House. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 is the second season of the Telugu-language version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss broadcast in India. The season premiered on June 10, 2018 on Star Maa. Nani hosts the show.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 20:38 [IST]
