ఎన్టీఆర్, నానిలకు భిన్నంగా నాగార్జున అదరగొడతారు: పరుచూరి

English summary

Paruchuri Gopala Krishna About Nagarjuna Hosting Bigg Boss Season 3. In Today's Paruchuri Palukulu, Tollywood Senior Cine Writer Shri. Paruchuri Gopala Krishna talks about Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 3 Reality Show Promo and shares his opinion on Jr NTR and Nani's hosting for the last two seasons of #BiggBoss.