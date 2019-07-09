ఎన్టీఆర్, నానిలకు భిన్నంగా నాగార్జున అదరగొడతారు: పరుచూరి

nagarjuna ntr paruchuri gopala krishna bigg boss telugu 3 tollywood పరుచూరి గోపాలకృష్ణ నాగార్జున బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 3 బిగ్ బాస్ 3
English summary
Paruchuri Gopala Krishna About Nagarjuna Hosting Bigg Boss Season 3. In Today's Paruchuri Palukulu, Tollywood Senior Cine Writer Shri. Paruchuri Gopala Krishna talks about Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 3 Reality Show Promo and shares his opinion on Jr NTR and Nani's hosting for the last two seasons of #BiggBoss.
Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 20:20 [IST]