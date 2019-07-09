తెలుగు
    ఎన్టీఆర్, నానిలకు భిన్నంగా నాగార్జున అదరగొడతారు: పరుచూరి

    By
    |

    పరుచూరి పలుకులు పేరుతో సినిమా రంగానికి చెందిన విషయాలపై తన అభిప్రాయం వెల్లడించే ప్రముఖ తెలుగు సినీ రచయిత పరుచూరి గోపాలకృష్ణ బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 3 రియాల్టీ షోను హోస్ట్ చేయబోతున్న నాగార్జున గురించి స్పందించారు.

    బిగ్ బాస్ తొలి సీజన్ చిన్న రామయ్య చేస్తున్నపుడు చూశాను. ఆయన ఈ షోను మాసీగా చేశారు. ఆ షో ఎన్టీఆర్ అలా చేయడం ఆడియన్స్‌ను మెప్పించింది. లోపల ఉన్న 14 మంది వ్యక్తిత్వ విశ్లేషణలు వారికి దూరంగా ఉన్న ఈ మనిషి చేయడం అంటే సామాన్యమైన జాబ్ కాదు. చాలా క్రిటికల్ జాబ్. ఆ విషయంలో ఎన్టీఆర్ 100 శాతం సక్సెస్ అయ్యారు.

    Paruchuri Gopala Krishna About Nagarjuna Hosting Bigg Boss 3

    తర్వాత నాని క్లాసీగా చేశాడు. మీరు ఆ షో చూసినపుడు చిన్నరామయ్య మాదిరిగా ఉన్న చణుకులు, ఆ గమ్మత్తు, వెక్కిరింతలు వేయలేదు. క్లాస్ బొమ్మ చూసేపుడు మనకు అలాంటి షాట్లు దొరకవు. చాలా అద్భుతంగా, తెలివితేటలతో నడుపుతారు... దాన్నే క్లాసీ అంటారు.

    ఇపుడు నాగార్జునగారి ప్రోమో చూశాను. ఆ ఇద్దరికంటే భిన్నంగా ఈయన మన్మధుడిలా చేశారు. నాకు తెలిసి రేపు ఈ కార్యక్రమం చూసే మహిళా ప్రేక్షకులు 14 మందిని చూడాలో, ఈయన్ను చూడాలో అర్థంకాక అయోమయంలో పడతారు. ప్రోమోలో ఆయన కవ్వించిన తీరు అద్భుతంగా ఉంది. ఆయన ఒక అద్భుతాన్ని సృష్టించబోతున్నారని స్పష్టమైంది. ఈ షోను ఆయన గ్లామరస్‌గా ముందుకు నడిపిస్తారనే నమ్మకం ఉందని పరుచూరి వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

    English summary
    Paruchuri Gopala Krishna About Nagarjuna Hosting Bigg Boss Season 3. In Today's Paruchuri Palukulu, Tollywood Senior Cine Writer Shri. Paruchuri Gopala Krishna talks about Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 3 Reality Show Promo and shares his opinion on Jr NTR and Nani's hosting for the last two seasons of #BiggBoss.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
