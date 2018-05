 »   »  అనసూయ బర్త్ డే సెలబ్రేషన్స్, లుక్ అదిరిపోయింది... (ఫోటోస్)

English summary

Anasuya Birthday Celebrations 2018. Anasuya Bharadwaj is an Indian television presenter and actress. After working as a news presenter for Sakshi TV, Bharadwaj appeared as a TV anchor on Jabardasth, a comedy show. The show elevated her career. After this, she got an opportunity to act in film opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna in Soggade Chinni Nayana. Later, in the same year, she made her debut with Kshanam in which she portrayed a negative lead role.