View this post on Instagram

“Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free.” . Never ever have I enjoyed the sea more than this trip! The ocean life is just unbelievable! The colours, the beauty, the fish, and nature! UNBELIEVABLE! Maldives you are just such a beautiful part of this world! 🧜🏼‍♀️♥️🐙🐡🐠🐟🐬🐳🐋🦈🦀🦞🦐🦑 . Thank you my love @highonkokken for giving me one of the most beautiful experiences of my life! #seagirl #waterbaby #oceanlife #planetearth #lifetime #waterislife #maldivesislands #girlwithatattoo #beachgirl #traveltheworld #speedboat #bikinikindoflife👙 #sunshine