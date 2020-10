English summary

Bigg Boss Telugu elimination update: Star actresss Samantha Akkineni to host Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She Thanks her mama Nagarjuna and posted that An experience to remember ❤️ .. Never thought I’d be on the Big Boss stage as host! Only because I was given this responsibility by my Mamagaru.. I could find the strength to overcome my fears ... the fear that I had no experience hosting , the fear of Telugu .. I had never even watched an episode before.