చరిత్ర సృష్టించిన సుడిగాలి సుధీర్: వాళ్లందరిపై ఆధిపత్యం చూపిస్తూ.. ఊహించని రికార్డు సొంతం

English summary

Sudheer Anand Bayana, better known as Sudigali Sudheer, is an Indian actor, comedian, and television presenter who works in Telugu films and television. He has appeared in TV shows Jabardasth, Extra Jabardasth, Pove Pora and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. He has secured 13th place in Hyderabad's Most Desirable Men on TV – for the year 2018.