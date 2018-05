 »   » ‘బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు సీజన్ 2’ హడావుడి మొదలైంది, సామాన్యులకూ ఛాన్స్!

#BiggBossTelugu Auditions gets extended till May 15th on viewers demand. @ActorSivabalaji has a message for @StarMaa viewers. Just follow the steps : Record the video,log on to https://t.co/NhFgIR7YnF & upload. pic.twitter.com/pJ50K44PLs

#BiggBossTelugu Season 2 logo Colours of the Naked Eye & The Colourful Mystery of the Eye Season 2 raises the curtain to unveil the unseen spectra of the human eye. It sets its vision beyond any camera’s reach. Once the eye captures the sight, it’s a kaleidoscope of colours. pic.twitter.com/rJ4S0axfd6

English summary

Bigg BossTelugu Season 2 logo Released. Colours of the Naked Eye & The Colourful Mystery of the Eye. Season 2 raises the curtain to unveil the unseen spectra of the human eye. It sets its vision beyond any camera’s reach. Once the eye captures the sight, it’s a kaleidoscope of colours. According to the latest buzz, Natural Star Nani is going to host the second season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 2.