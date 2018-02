 »   » నీ ముఖం కంటే నా చెయ్యి పెద్దగా.. దవడ విరిగిపడుతుంది.. ఊగిపోయిన హీరోయిన్

If u have something to say, say it to my face, not cowardly hiding behind a username ! @MTVIndia #MTvTrollPolice #ZareenKhan #Repost @mtvindia ・・・ It's either "she got a break because she's a lookalike of another Bollywood actress" or "she's a fat aged aunty who doesn't know how to act." Trollers go to great lengths to make someone feel worthless. And they showed no mercy to @zareenkhan on social media either. But instead of ignoring them, she chose #MTVTrollPolice to deal with them. This Saturday at 7 PM!

