అదా శర్మ ఇలా అయిపోయిందేమిటి? షాకింగ్ ఫోటోలు

    పూరీ జగన్నాథ్ రూపొందించిన హార్ట్ ఎటాక్‌లో లిప్‌లాక్‌తో సందడి చేసిన అదా శర్మ ఇటీవల కాలంలో తెలుగు సినిమాలకు దూరమయ్యారు. సన్నాఫ్ సత్యమూర్తి, సుబ్రహ్మణ్యం ఫర్ సేల్, క్షణం చిత్రాల్లో నటనకు మంచి పేరు లభించినా పెద్దగా ఆఫర్లు పలకరించలేదు.

    ప్రస్తుతం ఓ హాలీవుడ్ చిత్రంలో నటించే అవకాశాన్ని చేజిక్కించుకొన్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన ఫోటో షూట్ సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నది. రోడ్డు పక్కన కూరగాయలు అమ్ముకొంటున్నట్టు కనిపించిన అదా శర్మ ఫోటోలు ఫ్యాన్స్‌ను కంగారుకు గురిచేస్తున్నాయి.

    అందాల భామ అదాశర్మ డీ గ్లామర్ లుక్‌తో పూర్తిగా తన తీరుకు భిన్నంగా కనిపించడంపై ఆశ్చర్యపోవడం ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు ఓ వంతైంది.

    Heart Attack fame Adah Sharma to strip herself of her celebhood for a reported screen test for a role in a Hollywood film. Adah Sharma was spotted in the garb of a vegetable vendor.
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 18:44 [IST]
