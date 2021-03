అల్లరి నరేష్ ‘నాంది’ ఓటీటీ రిలీజ్ డేట్ ఖరారు: అప్పటి నుంచే స్ట్రీమింగ్ కానున్న సినిమా

English summary

Edara "Allari" Naresh is an Indian film actor who works predominantly in Telugu-language films. He is an established actor known for his lead roles, mainly in comedy films, with commercial successes such as Allari, Thotti Gang, Kithakithalu, Gamyam, Blade Babji, Bendu Apparao R.M.P, Seema Tapakai, Sudigadu, Yamudiki Mogudu, and Maharshi.