English summary

Anand Deverakonda brother who is brother of Vijay devarakonda the announcing back to back movies. After his debut with Dorasani(2019,) Anand made Middle class Melodies(2020.) Now Anand Deverakonda is coming back in a new avatar with a nerve wrecking crime thriller titled Highway. Directed by 118 fame cinematographer and director K.V. Guhan.