సూపర్స్టార్ మహేష్ హీరోగా వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వంలో.. వైజయంతి మూవీస్, శ్రీ వెంకటేశ్వర క్రియేషన్స్, పి.వి.పి సినిమా పతాకాలపై పవర్ఫుల్ సోషల్ మెసేజ్తో రూపొందిన భారీ చిత్రం 'మహర్షి'. సూపర్స్టార్ మహేష్కు ఇది 25వ చిత్రం. మే 9న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రిలీజైన ఈ చిత్రం టెర్రిఫిక్ కలెక్షన్స్తో దూసుకెళుతోంది.
సినిమా సక్సెస్ సెలబ్రేషన్స్లో భాగంగా శనివారం విజయవాడలో 'మహర్షి విజయోత్సవం' పేరుతో భారీ ఈవెంట్ నిర్వహించారు. ఈ వేడుకలో మహేష్ బాబుతో పాటు చిత్ర బృందం మొత్తం పాల్గొన్నారు. మహేష్ బాబుతో 26వ చిత్రం చేయబోతున్న దర్శకుడు అనిల్ రావిపూడి ఈ ఈవెంటుకు గెస్ట్గా హాజరయ్యారు.
ఈ సందర్భంగా అనిల్ మాట్లాడుతూ... 'మహర్షి' చిత్రం రైతులకు రెస్పెక్ట్ తీసుకొచ్చిన చిత్రం, ఇలాంటి సినిమా చేయాలంటే గట్స్ ఉండాలి. వంశీ పైడిపల్లికి హాట్సాఫ్. బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ విజయం అందుకున్నందుకు చిత్ర బృందంలోని అందరికీ కంగ్రాట్స్ చెబుతున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.
త్వరలో నేను ఎస్ఎస్ఎంబి 26 చేయబోతున్నాను. చాలా మంది నాకు ట్విట్టర్లో సందేశాలు పంపుతున్నారు. ఇంత పెద్ద హిట్ తర్వాత మహేష్ బాబుతో సినిమా చేస్తున్నావు జాగ్రత్త, ఒత్తిడి ఉంటుంది అని చాలా మెసేజెస్ పెడుతున్నారని అనిల్ గుర్తు చేసుకున్నారు.
'మహర్షి' సినిమా సక్సెస్ చూస్తుంటే నాకు ఒకటే అనిపిస్తోంది. నా సినిమా మొదలవ్వక ముందే ఎస్ఎస్ఎంబి 25 సక్సెస్ పార్టీలో, సంతోషంలో భాగం అయ్యాను. నా టార్గెట్ నా సినిమా ఎంత పెద్ద హిట్టు కొట్టడం కాదు... మహేష్ గారి ఫేస్లో స్మైల్, హ్యాపీనెస్ మళ్లీ తేవడమే. ఒక మంచి సినిమా చేస్తే ఆయన పక్కన ఉండి ఎంత మంచి మూమెంట్స్ స్పెండ్ చేయవచ్చో నాకు అర్థమైంది. అదే నా టార్గెట్. నా సినిమాతో తప్పకుండా ఆయన ముఖంలో, అభిమానుల ముఖంలో సంతోషం నింపుతాను అనే నమ్మకం ఉందని అనిల్ రావిపూడి తెలిపారు.
Anil Ravipudi Speech at Maharshi Vijayotsavam. Maharshi directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, C. Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V. Potluri, under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema.The film stars Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, with Allari Naresh,Ananya and Meenakshi Dixit in prominent roles and music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 17:05 [IST]
