తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » అనుష్క శర్మపై విమర్శలు: భర్తతో కలిసి ఆ ఫోటోలో ఉండటమే కారణం!

అనుష్క శర్మపై విమర్శలు: భర్తతో కలిసి ఆ ఫోటోలో ఉండటమే కారణం!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ అనుష్క శర్మ, విరాట్ కోహ్లి పెళ్లికి ముందు అనేక ట్రోల్స్ జరిగాయి. అనుష్క ఏదైనా మ్యాచ్‌కు హాజరైనపుడు ఇండియా ఓడిపోతే అంతా అనుష్కను ఆడిపోసుకునేవారు. నీ మాయలో పడి కోహ్లి సరిగా మ్యాచ్ ఆడలేకపోతున్నాడు అని విమర్శించేవారు. తర్వాత ఈ ఇద్దరూ వివాహం చేసుకున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    తాజాగా అనుష్క, విరాట్ మీద మరోసారి విమర్శలు వెళ్లువెత్తాయి. అందుకు కారణం... టీమిండియా అఫీషియల్ ఫోటోలో అనుష్క శర్మ దర్శనమివ్వడమే. కోహ్లీ నేతృత్వంలోని టీమిండియా ప్రస్తుతం టెస్టు సిరీస్‌‌లో భాగంగా ఇంగ్లాండ్‌ వెళ్లిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Anushka Sharma Trolled For Being With Virat Kohli In The Team India Picture!

    లండన్‌లోని భారత హైకమిషన్‌ ఆహ్వానం మేరకు టీమ్ మొత్తం కలిసి అక్కడికి వెళ్లారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా అనుష్క కూడా కోహ్లితో కలిసి అక్కడకు వెళ్లింది. ఇక్కడ టీమ్ అంతా కలిసి దిగిన ఫోటోను బీసీసీఐ ట్విటర్‌ ద్వారా విడుదల చేసింది. ఆ ఫోటోలో అనుష్క ఉండటంతో విమర్శలు మొదలయ్యాయి.

    టీమిండియా అఫీషియల్ పర్యటనలో అనుష్క ఉండటం ఏమిటి? ఆమె ఏమైనా జట్టులో సభ్యురాలా? లేక టీమిండియా వైస్ కెప్టెనా? అంటూ కొందరు మండి పడ్డారు. మరికొందరైతే ఇది క్రికెట్ టూర్ మాదిరిగా అనిపించడం లేదని, కోహ్లి-అనుష్క హనీమూన్ టూర్ లా ఉందంటూ ఘాటుగా విమర్శించారు.

    అనుష్క శర్మ

    English summary
    The High Commission of India hosted the members of Team India in London on August 7, 2018, and things went out of control after BCCI posted a picture with the whole team and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma stood next to him in the centre, while the Vice Captain Rohit Sharma is standing somewhere in the corner. They captioned the image as, "#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London." The picture didn't go down well with twitterati as they lashed out against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for hijacking Team India and doing as they please according to their own whims and fancies, just because they're a celebrity.
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue