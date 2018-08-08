 »   » అనుష్క శర్మపై విమర్శలు: భర్తతో కలిసి ఆ ఫోటోలో ఉండటమే కారణం!

English summary

The High Commission of India hosted the members of Team India in London on August 7, 2018, and things went out of control after BCCI posted a picture with the whole team and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma stood next to him in the centre, while the Vice Captain Rohit Sharma is standing somewhere in the corner. They captioned the image as, "#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London." The picture didn't go down well with twitterati as they lashed out against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for hijacking Team India and doing as they please according to their own whims and fancies, just because they're a celebrity.