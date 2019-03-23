తెలుగు
    ‘అర్జున్ సురవరం’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ మార్పు, ఏషియన్ సినిమాస్ చేతికి నైజాం రైట్స్!

    నిఖిల్, లావణ్య త్రిపాఠి హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా తెరకెక్కుతున్న చిత్రం 'అర్జున్ సురవరం'. గతంలో 'ముద్ర' అనే టైటిల్ ఉండగా పలు కారణాలతో 'అర్జున్ సురవరం'గా మార్చారు. టిఎన్ సంతోష్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ టీజర్ ఇటీవల విడుదలవ్వగా మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది.

    తాజాగా అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం 'అర్జున్ సురవరం' నైజాం ఏరియా థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ ఏషియన్ సునీల్ నారంగ్ రూ. 4 కోట్లకు దక్కించుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మొదట ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మార్చి 29న విడుదల చేయాలని అనుకున్నప్పటికీ ఎన్నికల హడావుడి మొదలు కావడంతో రిలీజ్ వాయిదా వేశారు. మే 1న విడుదల చేసేందుకు సన్నాహాలు చేస్తున్నారు.

    Arjun Suravaram Nizam area accquired by Asian Sunil Narang for 4 cr

    ఈ చిత్రంలో నిఖిల్.. బీబీసీ జర్నలిస్టుగా పని చేస్తున్నారు. ఒక కీలకమైన కేసు చుట్టూ సినిమా కథ నడుస్తుందని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇటీవల విడుదలైన టీజర్ పరిశీలిస్తే 'అందరికీ టీఆర్పీ పిచ్చి పట్టింది. న్యూస్ అమ్మడం కోసం మిమ్మల్ని మీరే అమ్ముకుంటున్నారు' అనే డైలాగ్స్ ఇప్పటి మీడియా తీరు ఎండగడుతూ ఈ సినిమా ఉంటుందని తెలుస్తోంది.

    నిఖిల్ సిద్ధార్థ్, లావ‌ణ్య త్రిపాఠి, వెన్నెల కిషోర్, పోసాని కృష్ణ‌ముర‌ళి, ప్ర‌గ‌తి, స‌త్య‌, త‌రుణ్ అరోరా, రాజా ర‌వీంద్ర, నాగినీడు ముఖ్య పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి స్యామ్ సిఎస్ ఈ చిత్రానికి సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. బి మ‌ధు సమర్పణలో ఔరా సినిమాస్ పివిటి, మూవీ డైన‌మిక్స్ ఎల్ఎల్పి బ్యాన‌ర్స్ పై కావ్య వేణుగోపాల్, రాజు కుమార్ నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

    English summary
    Arjun Suravaram has been Sold out in Nizam area and has been accquired by Asian Sunil Narang for 4 crores yesterday. The Distributors nd Producer who have wanted the best date for the movie have decided to go for a Clear Date after the elections and Locked on MAY 1ST as the Worldwide release of the Movie. The Teaser of the film which qas Trending on the top in various platforms has helped for the Record high Business for a Nikhil Starrer.
    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 12:07 [IST]
