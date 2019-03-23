‘అర్జున్ సురవరం’ రిలీజ్ డేట్ మార్పు, ఏషియన్ సినిమాస్ చేతికి నైజాం రైట్స్!

English summary

Arjun Suravaram has been Sold out in Nizam area and has been accquired by Asian Sunil Narang for 4 crores yesterday. The Distributors nd Producer who have wanted the best date for the movie have decided to go for a Clear Date after the elections and Locked on MAY 1ST as the Worldwide release of the Movie. The Teaser of the film which qas Trending on the top in various platforms has helped for the Record high Business for a Nikhil Starrer.