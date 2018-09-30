తెలుగు
బిగ్‌బాస్ తెలుగు 2 గ్రాండ్ ఫినాలె: సామ్రాట్ తర్వాత దీప్తి ఔట్!

By
    తెలుగు బుల్లితెర ప్రేక్షకులంతా ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్న బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 2 గ్రాండ్ ఫినాలె అట్టహాసంగా జరుగుతోంది. 113 రోజులు పాటు సాగిన ఈ షోకు ఈ ఆఖరి ఆదివారం ఎంతో కీలకంగా మారింది. బిగ్ బాస్ 2 విన్నర్ ఎవరో తెలిసే ఎపిసోడ్ కావడంతో అంతా ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నారు.

    ఐదుగురు ఫైనలిస్టుల నుండి మొదట సామ్రాట్ నిష్క్రమించాడు. సామ్రాట్ నిష్క్రమించిన తర్వాత బయటకు వచ్చేది ఎవరో చెప్పే క్రమంలో అందరినీ కొంతసేపు టెన్షన్ పెట్టిన నాని..... విజయవాడ ప్రేక్షకులు మీకు వెల్‌కం చేయడానికి రెడీగా ఉన్నారంటూ దీప్తి పేరు వెల్లడించారు.

    దీప్తి బిగ్‌బాస్ ఇంటిని వదిలి.... నాని ఉన్న స్టేజీ మీదకు రాగానే ఆమె గురించి ప్రోమో ప్రదర్శించారు. బిగ్ బాస్ షోకు సంబంధించిన ప్రతి టాస్కులోనూ పట్టువదలకుండా దీప్తి నల్లమోతు చేసిన పోరాటాన్ని ఈ సందర్భంగా ఫోకస్ చేసిన విధానం అందరినీ ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి.

    ఏది ఏం జరిగినా..... నెవర్ గివ్ అప్ అనేది ఈ షో ద్వారా నేర్చుకున్నాను. ఏదైనా కష్టం వచ్చినపుడు మనం కోపం, మనవారి కోసం ఎంత వరకైనా వెళ్లాలి మనోధైర్యంతో నాలో ఏర్పడింది అని ఈ సందర్భంగా దీప్తి నల్లమోతు తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale: After Samrat.. Deepthi Nallamotu out from the show. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 grand finale has started and three housemates have been eliminated, while two contestants are fighting for the winner's title.
