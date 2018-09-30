 »   » నాని చెల్లెలుగా కంటిన్యూ అవుతానంటున్న శ్యామల... గణేష్, సునైనా మీద పంచ్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
bigg boss telugu 2 finale live bigg boss telugu 2 final live bigg boss telugu 2 final bigg boss telugu 2 winner bigg boss telugu 2 runner nani kaushal geeta madhuri deepti nallamothu samrat
English summary
Shyamala interesting comments on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 grand finale host Nani. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 grand finale has started and three housemates have been eliminated, while two contestants are fighting for the winner's title.
Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 18:59 [IST]