 నాని చెల్లెలుగా కంటిన్యూ అవుతానంటున్న శ్యామల... గణేష్, సునైనా మీద పంచ్!

నాని చెల్లెలుగా కంటిన్యూ అవుతానంటున్న శ్యామల... గణేష్, సునైనా మీద పంచ్!

    తెలుగు బుల్లితెర ప్రేక్షకులంతా ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్న బిగ్ బాస్ తెలుగు 2 గ్రాండ్ పినాలె సెటప్ అదిరిపోయింది. తెలుగు సినిమా సూపర్ హిట్ సాంగులకు డాన్స్ చేస్తూ నాని ఎంట్రీ అదరగొట్టాడు. ముఖ్యంగా నాని తన మాస్ సినిమాలోని పాటలకు చేసిన డాన్స్ అదిరిపోయింది.

    ఈ సందర్భంగా హోస్ట్ నాని... శ్యామలను పలకరిస్తూ బిగ్ బాస్ ఇంటి నుండి బయటకు వెళ్లిన తర్వాత పిన్నిగారుగా కంటిన్యూ అవుతున్నారా? పిన్నిగారి కూతురుగా కంటిన్యూ అవుతున్నారా? అని నాని అడగ్గా.... నానిగారి చెల్లెలుగా అని సమాధానం ఇచ్చారు.

    బిగ్ బాస్ హౌస్ నుండి బయటకు వచ్చిన తర్వాత చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఇపుడు మాకు కొత్తగా 16 ఫ్యామిలీలు మాకు కుటుంబంతో కనెక్ట్ అయ్యాయి అన్నారు. బిగ్ బాస్ అనేది మరిచిపోలేని అనుభూతి శ్యామల అన్నారు.

    గణేష్‌ను పలకరించిన నాని..... నీ బొర్ర ఏమైంది కనిపించడం లేదు, అమ్మేశావా? అంటూ పంచ్ వేశాడు. నీ వెంట్రుకలు అలా నలబడి ఉన్నాయేంటి? విగ్గు పెట్టావా? అంటూ ఆటపట్టించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు.

    బిగ్ బాస్ షోలో బావుందా? బయట బావుందా? అంటూ నాని.... దీప్తి సునైనాను ప్రశ్నించగా బిగ్ బాస్ షోలోనే బావుందని సమాధానం ఇచ్చింది. మళ్లీ పంపిస్తే వెళ్లడానికి రెడీ అని సునైనా వ్యాఖ్యానించగా...... అక్కడ తనీష్ ఉండడు, నువ్వొక్కదానివే ఉండాలి అంటూ నాని పంచ్ వేశారు.

    English summary
    Shyamala interesting comments on Bigg Boss Telugu 2 grand finale host Nani. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 grand finale has started and three housemates have been eliminated, while two contestants are fighting for the winner's title.
    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 18:59 [IST]
