సినీ పరిశ్రమలో మరో విషాదం: కరోనాతో ‘ఘాజీ’ నటుడు కన్నమూత

English summary

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was known for his performance in Anil Kapoor's series 24 and web-series Special OPS, died of COVID-19. The 52-year-old actor was a retired Army officer. The news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal's death was announced by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on social media. Vikram Bhatt worked with Bikramjeet Kanwarpal on many films, including Creature 3D and Horror Story.