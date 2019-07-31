‘సైమా’ వేడుకకు మరింత గ్లామర్... ముఖ్య అతిథులుగా చిరంజీవి, మోహన్ లాల్

chiranjeevi mohan lal rangasthalam mahanati geetha govindam aravinda sametha siima tollywood రంగస్థలం మహానటి అరవింద సమేత సైమా టాలీవుడ్ చిర
English summary
Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal will attend SIIMA 2019. SIIMA, the Biggest and the most viewed South Indian Film Awards is back with its Eighth Edition to be held in Doha, Qatar on 15th & 16th August. India’s leading fashion retail chain Pantaloons is roped in for the second time in as the Title Sponsor for SIIMA 2019.
Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 15:36 [IST]