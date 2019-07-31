తెలుగు
    ‘సైమా’ వేడుకకు మరింత గ్లామర్... ముఖ్య అతిథులుగా చిరంజీవి, మోహన్ లాల్

    By
    |

    సౌత్ ఇండియన్ ఇంటర్నేషనల్ మూవీ అవార్డ్స్ (సైమా) 2019 వేడుక ఈ సారి ఖతార్‌లో వైభవంగా నిర్వహించేందుకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఆగ‌స్ట్ 15, 16 తేదీల్లో జరిగే ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో సౌతిండియాలోని నాలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమకు చెందిన స్టార్లెు సందడి చేయబోతున్నారు.

    ఈ సారి సైమాకు ముఖ్య అతిథులుగా టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి, మాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ మోహన్ లాల్ హాజరు కాబోతున్నారు. ఈ ఇద్దరి రాకతో ఈ షోకు మరింత గ్లామర్ వస్తుందని, గతంలో ఎన్నడూ లేనంత గ్రాండ్‌గా ఈ షో చేయబోతున్నట్లు సైమా నిర్వాహకులు ప్రకటించారు.

    Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal will attend SIIMA 2019

    ఈ సైమా అవార్డుల్లో రంగ‌స్థలం చిత్రం అత్యధికంగా 12 కేటగిరీల్లో నామినేట్ అయింది. మ‌హాన‌టి చిత్రాని 9 నామినేష‌న్స్, గీత గోవిందం మూవీకి 8 నామినేష‌న్స్, అర‌వింద స‌మేత‌కు 6 నామినేష‌న్స్ వచ్చాయి. ఎవరికి ఏ అవార్డు దక్కుతుంది, ఏ మూవీ ఎన్ని అవార్డులు దక్కించుకుంటుంది అనేది ఆగస్టు 15, 16 తేదీల్లో తేలనుంది.

    కేవలం తెలుగు సినిమా పరిశ్రమకు సంబంధించి మాత్రమే కాదు... కన్నడ, మలయాళం, తమిళ చిత్రాలకు కూడా అవార్డుల ప్రధానం జరుగబోతోంది. ఖతార్‌లో రెండు రోజుల పాటు వైభవంగా జరిగే ఈ వేడుకకు ఈ సారి వీలైనంత ఎక్కువ మంది స్టార్లను తీసుకొచ్చేందుకు నిర్వాహకులు ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు.

    English summary
    Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal will attend SIIMA 2019. SIIMA, the Biggest and the most viewed South Indian Film Awards is back with its Eighth Edition to be held in Doha, Qatar on 15th & 16th August. India’s leading fashion retail chain Pantaloons is roped in for the second time in as the Title Sponsor for SIIMA 2019.
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 15:36 [IST]
