English summary

Noting a striking comeback after his earlier crazy hit Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu (Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu), director Santhosh P Jayakumar is back with another adult horror comedy ''Chithakkottudu 2''. Tamil version Irandam Kuththu has created quite a buzz releasing post the lockdown for Diwali, its Telugu version Chithakkottudu 2 is now ready to release in theatres on January 7th.